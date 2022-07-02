Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $11.57 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 561.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 54.1% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of HD opened at $279.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.54 and its 200-day moving average is $328.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

