Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 695 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,692,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $146.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

