Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average is $129.97.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

