FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

NYSE FDX opened at $223.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

