FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $325.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.34% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $223.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.81 and a 200-day moving average of $226.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

