Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FQVTF. Barclays decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,030 ($37.17) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Liberum Capital upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,090.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

