Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,467 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 23,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.76 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

