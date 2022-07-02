Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 958 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,268,000 after buying an additional 148,255 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,112,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,174,000 after buying an additional 39,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 858,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,967,000 after buying an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $95.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

