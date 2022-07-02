Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $876,499.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,490.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.