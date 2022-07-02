Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

