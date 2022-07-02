Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 136 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO opened at $172.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.00. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.66) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.