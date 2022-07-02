Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 136 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DEO opened at $172.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.00. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14.
About Diageo (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.