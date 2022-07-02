Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 901 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.