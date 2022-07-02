Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $66.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.79. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.