Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $172.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

