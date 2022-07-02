Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Altria Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

