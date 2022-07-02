Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.62 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,128,528. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $268.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.57 and its 200-day moving average is $244.20. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $273.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

