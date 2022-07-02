Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

