Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,468,000 after buying an additional 729,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $575,364,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $380,955,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,831. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

