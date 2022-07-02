Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,487 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,873,868,000 after buying an additional 264,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $448,422,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

CDNS stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,201,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,348 shares of company stock worth $65,489,986 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

