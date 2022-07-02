Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.87 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.88 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.51.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.