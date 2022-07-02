Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.9% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

