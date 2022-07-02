Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.10 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,513 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 181,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117,713 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 115,927 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.77.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

