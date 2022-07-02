Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELV opened at $485.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $489.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

About Elevance Health (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.