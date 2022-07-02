Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $146.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

