Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

ZBRA stock opened at $299.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $287.93 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.