Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

