Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 69,479 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,479 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 532,721 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $10,116,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,343,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 357,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 312,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.