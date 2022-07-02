Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

