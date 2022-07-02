Financial Contrast: PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) and Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS)

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) and Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PEDEVCO and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO -3.54% -0.77% -0.72% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PEDEVCO and Woodside Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PEDEVCO and Woodside Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $15.86 million 6.30 -$1.30 million N/A N/A Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 2.95 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO.

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats PEDEVCO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

