First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $249.70

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $249.70 and traded as low as $242.46. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $242.46, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.29 and a 200 day moving average of $249.70. The company has a market capitalization of $804.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.27.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.53%.

About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

