First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $249.70

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $249.70 and traded as low as $242.46. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $242.46, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.29 and a 200 day moving average of $249.70. The company has a market capitalization of $804.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.27.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter.
About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)
First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.
