FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Up 64.6% in June

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASET. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,491,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Shares of ASET stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

