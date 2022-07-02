Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

FTS opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. Fortis has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

