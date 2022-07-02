Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.92. Fosun International shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 5,792 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

