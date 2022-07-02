Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,074 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 115.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,471 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 133,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,912.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 864,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 835,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

