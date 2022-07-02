Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,492 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

NVIDIA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day moving average is $226.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $143.92 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

