Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,918 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 39,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $241,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,072.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,081.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.20. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

