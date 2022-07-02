Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 95,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.