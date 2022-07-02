Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $199.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average is $211.78.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

