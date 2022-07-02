Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,714 Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 133,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arcimoto by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arcimoto by 246.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 152,321 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Arcimoto ( NASDAQ:FUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,385.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUV shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

