Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

