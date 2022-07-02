Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

NYSE BEN opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

