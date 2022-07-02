Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,062,000 after acquiring an additional 948,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

