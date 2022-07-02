Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 73 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 188,330 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,064,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 177,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

MSFT stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.65 and a 200 day moving average of $290.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

