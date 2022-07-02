Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTDR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $25.00 on Friday. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Cobb acquired 10,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $101,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

