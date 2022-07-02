FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.60

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.60 and traded as high as $62.13. FRP shares last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 4,625 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get FRP alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $586.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,035.50 and a beta of 0.60.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.51%.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $118,040.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.77 per share, with a total value of $56,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $444,932. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in FRP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FRP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in FRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.