G4S (LON:GFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $244.80

G4S plc (LON:GFS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.80 ($3.00) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.02). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.00), with a volume of 438,258 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 244.80. The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 222.55.
G4S Company Profile (LON:GFS)
