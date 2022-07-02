Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

