Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 682,296 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £10.00 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.03.
Galileo Resources Company Profile (LON:GLR)
