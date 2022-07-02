Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.70

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.70 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.30), with a volume of 35,366 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £72.27 million and a PE ratio of 61.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Michael Buckley sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total value of £260,000 ($318,979.27). Also, insider Mark Blandford bought 117,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £30,667 ($37,623.60).

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

