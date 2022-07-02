Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GENGF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.49.
About Gear Energy (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gear Energy (GENGF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.