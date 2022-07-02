Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GENGF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

About Gear Energy (Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.